Jazz Fest announces schedule changes as inclement weather approaches; says festival will continue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has adjusted its Thursday performance schedule as inclement weather begins to roll into south Louisiana at the start of the fest's second weekend.

The band Widespread Panic's performance, originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m., has been rescheduled for 2 p.m.

"The Festival will run as long as weather permits," officials with the festival said.

Stay up to date with this weekend's inclement weather with WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.