88°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana to get $1.2M in federal grant money to improve stormwater and sewer infrastructure
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana is set to receive $1.2 million in grant money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency intended to improve stormwater and sewer infrastructure.
The money is a share of $80 million distributed nationwide as part of the EPA's Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program.
Trending News
“Stormwater and sewage systems are critical for managing pollution to keep our nation’s waterways clean and support healthy people, economic growth, and thriving ecosystems,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coroner: 50-year-old man dies after passenger van collides with log truck in...
-
New Orleans-constructed main component of Artemis rocket arrives at Kennedy Space Center
-
Mobile home, 2 cars burned in early-morning fire
-
YMCA offering free swimming lessons for second grade students this summer
-
Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama could gain more control over their coastal waters...
Sports Video
-
Tiger pitcher Casan Evans held out of play, return in question
-
LSU tennis will host NCAA Regional play this weekend
-
LSU gymnastics team celebrates the end of a successful season
-
Southern baseball gets third straight SWAC series sweep
-
Dunham's 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven commits to Alabama