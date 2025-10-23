70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman sentenced for 50 years after killing ex-girlfriend in New Roads

1 hour 54 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, October 23 2025 Oct 23, 2025 October 23, 2025 5:14 PM October 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ROADS - A woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison after she pled guilty to killing her ex-girlfriend, the West Baton Rouge District Attorney said.

Marian Williams was indicted for second-degree murder in the killing of Shaniqua Smith in an argument between the two at their Olinde Street residence in Aug. 2023.

Smith's body was found outside their trailer; Williams fled but left her cell phone and ID near the scene. She surrendered to law enforcement a month later after officers traced her to her hometown outside New Orleans.

Trending News

Williams plead guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days