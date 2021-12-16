Woman's Hospital releases list of most popular baby names of 2021

BATON ROUGE - Woman's Hospital on Thursday released a list of the most popular baby names of 2021.

The hospital said that of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital this year, the most popular baby names were:

GIRLS

-Ava

-Charlotte

-Olivia

-Emma

-Amelia

-Mia

-Evelyn

-Audrey

-Caroline

-Ellie

BOYS

-Liam

-James

-Wyatt

-Elijah

-Luke

-William

-Hudson

-Noah

-Asher

-Oliver

According to babycenter.com, the top five most popular baby names of 2021 across the nation included Oliva, Emma, Amelia, Ava, and Sophia, for girls.

For boys, the five most popular names were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and Lucas.