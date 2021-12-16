75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman's Hospital releases list of most popular baby names of 2021

36 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, December 16 2021 Dec 16, 2021 December 16, 2021 9:38 AM December 16, 2021 in News
Source: Woman's Hospital
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Woman's Hospital on Thursday released a list of the most popular baby names of 2021. 

The hospital said that of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital this year, the most popular baby names were:

GIRLS

-Ava

-Charlotte

-Olivia

-Emma

Trending News

-Amelia

-Mia

-Evelyn

-Audrey

-Caroline

-Ellie

BOYS

-Liam

-James

-Wyatt 

-Elijah

-Luke

-William

-Hudson

-Noah

-Asher

-Oliver

According to babycenter.com, the top five most popular baby names of 2021 across the nation included Oliva, Emma, Amelia, Ava, and Sophia, for girls.

For boys, the five most popular names were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and Lucas. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days