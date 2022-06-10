86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman's body found near downtown Baton Rouge overnight

1 day 3 hours 3 minutes ago Thursday, June 09 2022 Jun 9, 2022 June 09, 2022 7:28 AM June 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead near downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers discovered the body around 9:30 p.m. on St. Louis Street, near Mayflower Street. The coroner's office identified the woman as Tommie Hazelwood, 63.

As of Thursday morning, police said there appeared to be nothing suspicious about the woman's death. Her cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days