Woman's body found near downtown Baton Rouge overnight

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead near downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers discovered the body around 9:30 p.m. on St. Louis Street, near Mayflower Street. The coroner's office identified the woman as Tommie Hazelwood, 63.

As of Thursday morning, police said there appeared to be nothing suspicious about the woman's death. Her cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.