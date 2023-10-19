Woman's body found dumped in remote part of Livingston Parish

WALKER - A woman's body was found near a gravel road in a rural part of Livingston Parish on Thursday.

Sources told WBRZ that the body was found around 10 a.m. just off LA 63, north of the town of Livingston. The Walker Police Department has set up a crime scene at a hunting lease where the body was found.

No other details related to the investigation were immediately available.

This is a developing story.