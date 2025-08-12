Latest Weather Blog
Woman pleads guilty in years-long hurricane recovery fraud investigation
BATON ROUGE - A guilty plea wrapped up a years-long investigation into fraud during the recovery after Hurricane Ida, the Louisiana Department of Revenue said.
Starr Carbo, the former co-owner of Global Tax Service, pleaded guilty to injuring public records during a hearing in July.
Carbo, along with Johnnie Mae Ricard and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, charged clients up to $110 to submit sales tax refunds and inflate the losses from Hurricane Ida. Clients told the LDR they did not provide the information the trio used to falsify the records.
All three were arrested in 2022. Ricard pleaded guilty in 2023 and Williams pleaded guilty in June. Carbo's guilty plea to injuring public records closes the investigation, the LDR said.
Carbo was sentenced to three years of probation as well as ordered to complete a theft deterrence class and pay $4,000 in court fees.
