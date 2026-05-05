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Planning and Zoning Commission to decide on new student apartment complex near LSU
BATON ROUGE - A Texas real estate developer has requested the East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission to rezone an area between Burbank Drive and Gourrier Avenue to make way for a new apartment complex.
The item, proposed by LV Collective Student Housing out of Austin, is on the June 15 agenda and asks to rezone the area where El Cid III apartments are currently from a general residential to a small planned unit development.
According to The Advocate, the apartments would be demolished to make way for a seven-story apartment building with 338 units that could house more than 1,000 people.
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LV Collective has apartment complexes near the University of Texas, Ohio State, the University of Georgia, the University of Florida and Georgia Tech.
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