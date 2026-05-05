Northeast High student shot while getting off school bus, three taken into custody

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon from Cooper Drive after they were shot getting off of a school bus, sources told WBRZ.

Officials received the call around 3:01 p.m., saying they responded to a shooting victim at the 11000 block of Cooper Drive across from Brownsfield Drive.

The teenager was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials confirmed. EBR Schools said the teen was a student at Northeast High School.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies said that a vehicle drove up, shot the victim and then drove away.

EBRSO stopped the suspect vehicle approximately seven miles away near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road and La. Highway 410. Three suspects were taken into custody.

Councilman Anthony Kenney Jr., whose family lives nearby, said he was shocked to hear that there was a shooting in what he called a "close-knit, quiet neighborhood." He said conversations need to be had with young people in Baton Rouge about resorting to violence.

"If a young person cannot get off the bus, walk home safely to his or her home, that's a problem we need to address right now," Kenney said.

Judy Gage, who has lived in the area for 25 years, said she was sitting on her porch when she heard two gunshots.

Gage said the violence so close to home is scary, especially as a grandparent.

"A bullet could come anywhere, from anywhere," she said.

No information about the people who were detained has been released.

This is a developing story.