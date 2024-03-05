72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman killed near corner of Stan Avenue and N Sherwood Forest Drive

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon along Stan Avenue, off of North Sherwood Forest Drive. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the female victim was killed just after 2:30 p.m.

Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide but did not disclose any other information about the situation.  

