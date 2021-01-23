Woman killed in two vehicle crash in St. Helena Parish

PINE GROVE -Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Louisiana State Police Troop started an investigation on a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 16 west of LA Hwy 63 in St. Helena Parish.

According to a police report, 23-year-old Brittney Harrell of Greensburg and her passengers were traveling west on LA Hwy 16 in a 2007 Toyota Corolla. Melissa Varnado was sitting in the back of the Toyota when Harrell failed to yield and turned left. As a result a 2015 GMC struck the the Toyota on its passenger side door.

Varando was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Harrell and the front seat passenger of the Toyota were also unrestrained and sustained minor injuries. The two were transported to a local hospital.

The driver and passenger of the GMC were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries as well.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for testing as part of an ongoing investigation.