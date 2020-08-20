86°
Woman jumps out of 2nd story window to escape deadly shooting

5 hours 44 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, August 20 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An incident at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard has left one man dead and a woman injured early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at Chateau De Ville Condominiums in the 680 block of Sharp Lane.

BRPD says when they arrived on scene they found the man dead and a woman with leg injuries. The woman reportedly heard the gunshots and jumped from a second-story apartment window to escape the gunfire.

A resident told WBRZ, she was woken up by someone knocking. When she opened the door, the woman was on the ground with a broken leg. She told the neighbor that her boyfriend went to answer the door when she heard a gunshot and jumped.

Baton Rouge Police is leading the investigation, as this is a developing story.

