Woman jumps out of 2nd story window to escape deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE - An incident at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard has left one man dead and a woman injured early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at Chateau De Ville Condominiums in the 680 block of Sharp Lane.

UPDATE: Witness says she opened her door to find her neighbor on the ground with a broken leg. She’s says the neighbor jumped out of her window after hearing a gunshot at her front door. @WBRZ https://t.co/UnA0T1hp3u — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) August 20, 2020

BRPD says when they arrived on scene they found the man dead and a woman with leg injuries. The woman reportedly heard the gunshots and jumped from a second-story apartment window to escape the gunfire.

A resident told WBRZ, she was woken up by someone knocking. When she opened the door, the woman was on the ground with a broken leg. She told the neighbor that her boyfriend went to answer the door when she heard a gunshot and jumped.

Baton Rouge Police is leading the investigation, as this is a developing story.