Manship Theatre staff warns people interested in its shows to be wary of online ticket resellers

BATON ROUGE — The Manship Theatre says people interested in attending shows at the downtown theater should be wary of resellers who mark up ticket prices.

Lauren Lambert-Tompkins, the Director of Marketing and Communications at the Manship Theatre, visited 2une In on Friday to discuss how resale companies will go to event venue websites all over the country and buy tickets in small quantities, then resell at an inflated price, sometimes more than double.

While most of these tickets are legitimate, they may be selling the same tickets multiple times and leave prosepective audience members without tickets. She added that buying through resellers also doesn't give the theater any way to communicate information about the show.

