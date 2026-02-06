Latest Weather Blog
Manship Theatre staff warns people interested in its shows to be wary of online ticket resellers
BATON ROUGE — The Manship Theatre says people interested in attending shows at the downtown theater should be wary of resellers who mark up ticket prices.
Lauren Lambert-Tompkins, the Director of Marketing and Communications at the Manship Theatre, visited 2une In on Friday to discuss how resale companies will go to event venue websites all over the country and buy tickets in small quantities, then resell at an inflated price, sometimes more than double.
While most of these tickets are legitimate, they may be selling the same tickets multiple times and leave prosepective audience members without tickets. She added that buying through resellers also doesn't give the theater any way to communicate information about the show.
Learn more about tickets for the Manship here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Manship Theatre staff warns people interested in its shows to be wary...
-
2une In Previews: Krewe of Ascension Mambo rolling through Gonzales this weekend
-
2 Your Town Southern: SU alumni, professors reflect on 1972 shooting that...
-
2une In Previews: Activist, author Blonka Mack visiting BR on financial literacy...
-
Florida-real estate company buys downtown Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center
Sports Video
-
LSU softball run rules NC State in season opener
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama State for second straight SWAC loss
-
2 Your Town Southern: Jaguar bowling is chasing more championships
-
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin credits city of Baton Rouge, LSU...
-
LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early