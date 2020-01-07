Woman injured in early morning shooting on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS - Less than 24 hours after a gunman entered a Gentilly Walmart and opened fire, killing one man and injuring a woman, officers with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) say a woman was shot and wounded near Bourbon and Canal streets, Tuesday morning.

WWL-TV reports that the woman was hit in the elbow while she was in the 100 block of Bourbon Street.

Around 7:30 a.m., officials announced they were investigating the incident, but it was not immediately clear exactly when the shooting took place.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in an ambulance.

The location NOPD were investigating early Tuesday morning happens to be just around the corner from where a mass shooting that injured 12 people occurred on Dec. 1.