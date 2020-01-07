54°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman injured in early morning shooting on Bourbon Street
NEW ORLEANS - Less than 24 hours after a gunman entered a Gentilly Walmart and opened fire, killing one man and injuring a woman, officers with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) say a woman was shot and wounded near Bourbon and Canal streets, Tuesday morning.
WWL-TV reports that the woman was hit in the elbow while she was in the 100 block of Bourbon Street.
Around 7:30 a.m., officials announced they were investigating the incident, but it was not immediately clear exactly when the shooting took place.
The woman was taken to an area hospital in an ambulance.
The location NOPD were investigating early Tuesday morning happens to be just around the corner from where a mass shooting that injured 12 people occurred on Dec. 1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Double-shooting in New Orleans Walmart kills one, injures another
-
Date set for Dakota Theriot Trial
-
'Hundreds' of East Baton Rouge residents included in Ascension sewer deal will...
-
Mother & son from Joe Burrow's hometown gifted all-paid trip to national...
-
Just win, baby: Hospital giving newborns LSU onesies ahead of national championship