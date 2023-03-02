71°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman held on $18 million bond facing over 800 criminal charges for alleged financial crimes against the elderly
HAMMOND - A woman was arrested and booked on a bond of over $18 million for over 800 criminal counts after she allegedly used her aunt's debit card to spend thousands of dollars on food and groceries.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Maili Morris, 31, after a lengthy investigation. Morris is accused of using her 73-year-old aunt's card to spend $12,000 through DoorDash on several different orders from November 2022 to January 2023.
Morris was arrested for 136 counts each of identity theft, bank fraud, computer fraud, felony theft, access device fraud, and exploitation of the infirmed for a total of 816 criminal counts.
Trending News
She was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish jail on a bond of $18,360,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More than 50 cameras going up around Baton Rouge as part of...
-
LSU releases statement after Olivia Dunne's viral TikTok promoting AI essay writer
-
Seafood restaurant on Scotland Avenue consumed by flames early Wednesday
-
Garbage costs go up this month in EBR
-
Multiple massage parlors closed after being raided by sheriff's office for prostitution
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs