Woman found guilty of murder after throwing sons into Louisiana lake

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday, September 14 2023
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT (AP) — A woman was found guilty Wednesday of throwing her sons into a Louisiana lake, killing a 10-month-old and injuring the older child, authorities said.

Jurors deliberated about two hours before returning unanimous verdicts against Ureka Rochelle Black, 34, of Shreveport, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said.

Black was charged with murder and attempted murder after she threw the 10-month-old and her older son, then 5, into Cross Lake on Sept. 24, 2021.

The infant drowned. First responders rescued the other child, who told authorities his mother was responsible, authorities said. She was arrested at a rest stop in Texas near Louisiana, prosecutors said.

Black, who served as her own attorney, faces a mandatory life term in prison upon sentencing on Sept. 28 before state District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.

