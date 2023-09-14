Latest Weather Blog
Woman found guilty of murder after throwing sons into Louisiana lake
SHREVEPORT (AP) — A woman was found guilty Wednesday of throwing her sons into a Louisiana lake, killing a 10-month-old and injuring the older child, authorities said.
Jurors deliberated about two hours before returning unanimous verdicts against Ureka Rochelle Black, 34, of Shreveport, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said.
Black was charged with murder and attempted murder after she threw the 10-month-old and her older son, then 5, into Cross Lake on Sept. 24, 2021.
The infant drowned. First responders rescued the other child, who told authorities his mother was responsible, authorities said. She was arrested at a rest stop in Texas near Louisiana, prosecutors said.
Trending News
Black, who served as her own attorney, faces a mandatory life term in prison upon sentencing on Sept. 28 before state District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video catches woman stealing plants from outdoor seating area at Ponchatoula restaurant
-
Neighbors in a Zachary are tired of dealing with a blighted property
-
Initially considered a suicide, police realize woman's death was murder after another...
-
East Feliciana animal preserve claims feds 'wrongfully confiscated' their sick giraffe
-
Soldier arrested, accused of shooting at family in their car after road...