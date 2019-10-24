Woman filed restraining order against disgraced deputy years before his arrest for child rape

BATON ROUGE- A restraining order filed years ago paints a disturbing picture of the deputy now at the center of a child porn and rape investigation.



Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia Perkins were arrested by the Louisiana Attorney General's Office after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Dennis, a deputy at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was fired. His wife Cynthia, a teacher at Westside Junior High, resigned after her arrest.



The WBRZ Investigative Unit found Cynthia appears to be Dennis' third wife. In between his two failed marriages, another woman who we are not naming filed a restraining order back in 2011. Those records indicate Dennis Perkins used his unmarked unit to stalk her boyfriend.



Part of that restraining order reads, "Was caught conducting surveillance on my current boyfriend's house early that morning in his unmarked unit. When asked what he was doing, he stated, 'isn't this a free country?'"



Past incidents noted by the woman in the restraining order that was signed by a judge included, "harassing phone calls and text messages. Installed a keystroke logger on my computer to gain access to my personal accounts. From that he would read emails and contact people telling them they needed to leave me alone and question me about personal life."



The WBRZ Investigative Unit spoke to that woman on the phone Thursday, but she only said, "no comment."



Thursday, the Livingston Parish School System was busy meeting with the Attorney General's Office about this case. Superintendent Joe Murphy told WBRZ, he also had meetings with school administrators. He urged any parents who are concerned or believe their children may be victims to contact the school system, the school, or the Attorney General's Office.



"We take this issue very seriously," Attorney General Jeff Landry said. "What's troubling to me is the fact that we continue to see more and more of these cases. More and more arrests are made that are affecting children in Louisiana."



Landry said what's so upsetting about this case is the two people arrested violated the trust of the public.



"These crimes are prevalent anywhere inside of our community," Landry said. "It certainly is disappointing when we see people take on roles that children look up to, a teacher, law enforcement agent or principal or pastor. Those are the things that affect us because children look up to them and are supposed to be role models."



Thursday, District Attorney Scott Perilloux recused his office from prosecuting the case. That means the attorney general will appoint a prosecutor to handle the case.



Cynthia Perkins and her husband Dennis are scheduled to appear in court next week.