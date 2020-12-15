Woman dies after being hit by pizza delivery driver

BATON ROUGE- A 57-year-old woman died from injuries sustained after she was hit by a pizza delivery driver Friday night on Tiger Bend Road.

Sheriff's deputies identified the woman as Pamela Walton and said the investigation continues. Deputies added the driver who hit Walton was cooperating.

Investigators said the woman was standing on the side of the road when she was hit.



