Woman dead after being caught in crossfire of parking lot gunfight

3 hours 13 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 October 16, 2020 2:57 PM October 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A 25-year-old woman died after being caught on the crossfire of a shootout in a parking lot Sunday morning. 

Police said the victim, Christian Cobb, died Thursday after being shot a few days earlier.  She was shot in the head, police said, and was being cared-for at an area hospital.

The shooting happened October 11 before 3 a.m. in the 10300 block of Airline Highway.  Police said she was shot while trying to leave a parking lot where other people were shooting.  

Police said the shooters are unknown. 

Details of this shooting come as police are dealing with an overnight, violent crime-spree where a suspect shot and killed a 2-year-old, kidnapped another child and shot two adults.  Friday, a frustrated police chief addressed the ongoing violence in the city and said Baton Rouge "can do better."  Click HERE for more

***********************

