48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Catholic Church holding memorial mass for late priest Nutan Minj

3 hours 12 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, December 05 2025 Dec 5, 2025 December 05, 2025 11:55 AM December 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ST. GEORGE — St. George Catholic Church is holding a memorial mass for Rev. Nutan Sylvester Minj, who served at the church for several years.

Minj died unexpectedly in November while visiting family in India, St. George said. 

The memorial mass, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 9, at noon, will honor Minj and his time at St. George. According to the church, Minj was a parochial vicar for two years about a decade ago before returning to St. George last year. 

"He spread a great deal of joy throughout our parish," St. George said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days