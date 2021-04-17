Woman charged for allegedly threatening to shoot Vice President Kamala Harris

Photo: MGN

A Miami woman has been charged for allegedly threatening to hurt Vice President Kamala Harris.

Niviane Petit Phelps made threats to kill and inflict bodily harm upon the Vice President from Feb. 13 through Feb. 18, according to a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

A Secret Service special agent was notified of Phelps' threats on March 3, getting records of these threats when Phelps sent messages to her incarcerated spouse in Wakulla Correctional Institution. Phelps used videos and photographs to communicate her hate for the vice president.

According to authorities, the videos showed Phelps complaining and speaking about her hatred for members of the President's administration, especially focusing on Harris.

In one video from Feb. 18, Phelps said she was going to the gun range and that Harris should plan to die in 50 days.

Officials said Phelps applied for a concealed weapons permit on Feb. 22. Early in March, the Secret Service and detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department tried to interview Phelps at her home, but she refused to talk to them.

Another Secret Service agent was successful in meeting with Phelps, who said she believed Harris was lying about her race and was angry about Harris putting her hand on her purse instead of the bible during her inauguration.

Phelps said she had gotten over these feelings of anger.