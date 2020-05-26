Woman, boy killed at home of former LA Dodger, Carl Crawford

Carl Crawford, former Los Angeles Dodgers player Photo: USA Today Sports

HOUSTON, Texas — A 5-year-old boy and a woman drowned in the backyard pool of former Los Angeles Dodgers player Carl Crawford’s Houston home, according to reports.

According to The Houston Chronicle, the woman has been identified as Bethany Lartigue and the 5-year-old as Kasen Hersi.

Lartigue was not related to the child, said Lartigue's brother, Brandon Lartigue. Neither did she share a personal connection with Crawford, Brandon said.

Houston police were called about 2:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported drowning at a north Houston home that property and business records list as belonging to Crawford.

Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva told the paper that the boy was swimming in the pool when he began to have trouble breathing, and Lartigue jumped in to rescue him. Both were unresponsive when police arrived and later declared dead at a hospital, Silva said.

On Sunday, Crawford took to Instagram to express his grief.

“My Hearts Heavy,” he posted. “The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever. I’m at a loss for words. I’ve struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who’ve passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest. They are the first and last thing I think of these days. Please keep them in your prayers, I know they will always be in mine.”

Crawford, 38, is a Houston native and was a four-time All-Star outfielder who last played in the major leagues in 2016 with the Dodgers.

He was a high school star set to attend Nebraska for football. He instead chose baseball and played for Tampa Bay, Boston and the Dodgers.

Known for his speed, Crawford was a Gold Glove outfielder who led the American League four times in stolen bases and four times in triples.