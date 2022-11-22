50°
Woman arrested for intentionally setting fire to Florida Boulevard car wash
BATON ROUGE - Officials with Baton Rouge Police Department's Narcotics Division worked alongside investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department to locate and arrest a woman for intentionally setting a Florida Boulevard car wash on fire.
Authorities say Brandy Vinning was arrested Wednesday (April 1) for purposely setting a Circle K car wash ablaze, which resulted in $500,000 worth of damages.
The fire broke out early Monday (March 30) morning, around 7 a.m. at a gas station on Florida Boulevard near the Acadian Thruway.
Vinning was arrested on charges of simple arson and criminal trespass and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
