Woman arrested for arson after allegedly setting ex's clothes, PS5 on fire

3 hours 10 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, February 21 2025 Feb 21, 2025 February 21, 2025 7:51 AM February 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Mugshot from 2019 arrest

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators arrested a woman after she allegedly threw her ex's belongings into a trash can and set them on fire. 

Kyla Patterson, 27, was arrested Thursday and booked for simple arson and criminal damage to property.

Arrest documents show that on Feb. 2, the Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a home on Monarch Avenue for a trash fire. They found that several windows of the home were broken and clothes as well as a PlayStation 5 were thrown onto the porch and set on fire. 

The homeowner was not present at the time, but called police when he saw his ex-girlfriend, Patterson, on the security cameras allegedly destroying his home. 

Patterson was booked on Thursday. 

She was previously arrested in 2019 for allegedly opening fire at a vehicle with a young child inside. She was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. 

