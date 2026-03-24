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Woman arrested after former Rapides Parish sheriff killed in hit-and-run Monday
HINESTON - A woman was arrested after the former Rapides Parish sheriff was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced.
Ladonna Delrie, 53 of Pollock, was booked for criminal damage to property, simple burglary, first-degree murder and flight from an officer.
According to initial information, Sheriff William Earl Hilton saw Delrie exiting his residence Monday around 1 p.m. When he attempted to contact her, she ran him over, causing injuries that he succumbed to later that day.
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Anyone with information on investigation should contact the RPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-473-6727.
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