Woman arrested after former Rapides Parish sheriff killed in hit-and-run Monday

HINESTON - A woman was arrested after the former Rapides Parish sheriff was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced.

Ladonna Delrie, 53 of Pollock, was booked for criminal damage to property, simple burglary, first-degree murder and flight from an officer.

According to initial information, Sheriff William Earl Hilton saw Delrie exiting his residence Monday around 1 p.m. When he attempted to contact her, she ran him over, causing injuries that he succumbed to later that day.

Anyone with information on investigation should contact the RPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-473-6727.