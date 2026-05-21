Sewage flooding, mold, and eviction; one tenant's ongoing nightmare at Zachary apartments

ZACHARY - It's a renter's nightmare that won't end for one woman. Bianca Padilla's unit flooded with sewage in March, and ever since, she's found herself in an endless loop, trying to reach a conclusion.

It's been three weeks since 2 On Your Side last visited Zachary Parkside Apartments to speak with Padilla. Now, she finds herself threatened with eviction from an uninhabitable apartment.

On Wednesday, Padilla was there when it appeared a maintenance worker was having trouble getting inside her soiled unit. The locks had been changed, but there was no key.

"Chaos in and of itself," said Padilla.

That's been the theme lately of Padilla's life. She was unable to fully enjoy her son's high school graduation this week because of the ordeal she's been going through.

Her troubles started on March 21, when water came up the drains and then out of the dishwasher. It happened multiple times and it wasn't just water.

"It was sludge that was mixed in with it. Not only are we dealing with a sludgy mess, but we're dealing with a smell," said Padilla.

Inside unit 2508, Padilla's belongings are destroyed. She went back to the apartment on Wednesday to salvage what she could.

"I came in to just all of the stuff bagged like mountains, everything piled up and gutted," said Padilla.

The kitchen cabinets have been removed, along with some drywall and carpeting. In other areas, the drywall was painted over, and the wood flooring remained in place. Mold was still visible in some areas.

"The fact that they just painted over the mold and left everything exposed, and piled up our stuff like it was junk," she said.

In March, Zachary Parkside Apartments supplied Padilla with a fan and a dehumidifier. Padilla says that wasn't enough to help the situation. Then the a/c went out. That's when Padilla left.

Following our April story, Padilla learned that what had happened in her apartment may have involved a preexisting issue. Other tenants, who had previously lived in unit 2508, had experienced similar issues.

"So we got blindsided by it," she said.

The response and lack of help alarmed Padilla. Even though she has renters' insurance, Padilla can't follow through with a claim. At least not yet.

"They have yet to hand over the proper documentation needed for renters insurance to go ahead and file a claim," said Padilla.

Now she's facing eviction. A notice was posted on her door while she was moving out her destroyed belongings on Wednesday.

"I am also being accused of not paying rent since February," she said.

It's a helpless feeling that Padilla doesn't wish on anyone. Her eviction hearing is on Tuesday, and 2 On Your Side will update viewers on what happens.

Other tenants living at Zachary Parkside Apartments have reached out about their issues. One tenant reports an air conditioning unit that's been broken since March where temperatures surpass 80 degrees inside. Another tenant says that their sink has been overflowing for two months, and it has not been repaired.

Tenants experiencing issues can reach out to the Consumer Protection Agency at the Attorney General's office at 1-800-351-4889.

The management company, as well as the attorney representing Zachary Parkside Apartments, have not returned requests for comment.