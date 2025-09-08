66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman arrested after allegedly setting trash fire at Greenwell Springs Road motel over weekend

1 hour 49 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, September 08 2025 Sep 8, 2025 September 08, 2025 5:29 AM September 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A woman accused of setting a fire at a Greenwell Springs Road hotel was arrested over the weekend. 

Baton Rouge Fire investigators said they were called to the Shed-Dran Motel around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in response to a small trash fire that motel occupants had already extinguished. 

Investigators later learned that Angel Barker, 36, set the fire, BRFD said. She admitted to setting a piece of paper on fire before leaving the property. 

Barker was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on aggrvated arson charges. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days