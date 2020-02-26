Woman allegedly zipped boyfriend into suitcase, left him to die

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has been charged in her boyfriend's death after she allegedly zipped him into a large suitcase and left him there for hours.

Sarah Boone, 42, called authorities Monday afternoon to report that her boyfriend, 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr., was dead at her Winter Park home, according to the arrest affidavit. Boone said they were playing hide-and-seek when the couple "jokingly thought it would be funny if Jorge got in the suitcase," and Boone zipped him inside.

Boone said they had been drinking alcohol that night, and she "went upstairs and passed out in her bed" immediately afterward.

Boone said she woke up around 11 a.m. when her phone rang multiple times, the affidavit said. When she went downstairs and didn't see her boyfriend anywhere, she realized he may have been left in the suitcase overnight.

She unzipped the suitcase and found Torres unresponsive.

When deputies responded to her 911 call, Torres was found lying by the front door near a blue suitcase, the affidavit said. He had a small cut on his lip and apparent bruising around his eye. Torres was declared dead around 1 p.m.

Arrested: Sarah Boone, 42, for Second Degree Murder in the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr., who died after Boone zipped him into a suitcase, and didn’t return for hours. pic.twitter.com/JCHWG7WNkp — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 26, 2020

As authorities investigated, they recovered video from Boone's phone in which Torres was repeatedly yelling out Boone's name, the affidavit said.

Torres was seen on the video pushing on the suitcase, trying to escape, according to the affidavit.

Police said Boone is heard in the video telling Torres, "For everything you've done to me." She then allegedly laughed and said, "F--- you. Stupid."

Torres repeatedly called out his girlfriend's name, and told her, "I can't f------ breathe, seriously," the video showed, according to the affidavit. When Torres repeatedly told Boone he couldn't breathe, Boone replied, "That's what I feel like when you cheat on me... You should probably shut the f--- up."

Bonne was booked on Wednesday for second-degree murder.