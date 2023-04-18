70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman allegedly spent $12,000 on gift cards using stolen bank cards

1 hour 10 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, April 18 2023 Apr 18, 2023 April 18, 2023 11:37 AM April 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - Detectives are searching for a woman who allegedly purchased thousands of dollars in gift cards from Sam's Club using stolen bank cards. 

The Denham Springs Police Department said the woman pictured used a victim's bank cards to purchase approximately $12,000 in gift cards from the Sam's Club in Denham Springs. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the DSPD's assigned detective at (225) 665-5106 ext. 224.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days