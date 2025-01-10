Woman allegedly made child wear trash bag while she beat them with utensil

KINDER - A woman was arrested Thursday for abuse after it was found she allegedly beat her child while they were wearing a trash bag.

Deputies with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office were called by a bystander who said a toddler had been beaten while they were in a trash bag.

They found the four-year-old was being disciplined by their mother, Hailey Bellard. Bellard allegedly beat the child with a plastic utensil after making them wear a trash bag as clothing.

The child was taken to the hospital with injuries to their back and legs and was released.

Bellard was arrested for second-degree cruelty to juveniles, aggravated battery, and domestic abuse battery.