Latest Weather Blog
Woman allegedly fired shots at group of people from hotel balcony Friday
BATON ROUGE - A woman claims she thought she was in danger when she shot at a group of people from the second floor of a hotel Friday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadale Avenue, a recent hotbed for violent crime in the capital area.
Police said Janiya Wattley, 19, was standing on the balcony when she shot toward a man and two women below. She later told officers she believed the group was waiting outside the hotel to attack her.
One woman was injured when a bullet grazed her face, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials say. A parked vehicle was also struck and damaged by the gunfire.
After the shooting, police found Wattley hiding in a nearby shed and took her into custody.
Trending News
Wattley was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Six arrested, including teens, after massive search for armed robbery suspects off...
-
Police looking to question more family members before making arrest in infant...
-
LSU asking fans to carpool for Bama game, fears morning storms could...
-
State was reportedly warned about dangerous home days before infant's overdose death
-
Infant died from apparent fentanyl overdose
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0