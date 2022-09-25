91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman accused of throwing her 18-month-old baby off Houma bridge, diving into water after child

5 hours 2 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, September 25 2022 Sep 25, 2022 September 25, 2022 12:06 PM September 25, 2022 in News
Source: WVUE
By: Emily Davison
Photo: WVUE

HOUMA - A woman was arrested for allegedly throwing her baby off a bridge and diving into the water after him Friday evening.

WVUE reported the Houma Police Department got a call around 5 p.m. saying a woman, later identified as Asha Randolph, had thrown her 18-month-old baby off the Liberty Street Bridge and into Bayou Terrebonne below. Randolph reportedly got in the water herself soon after.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to the news outlet.

Trending News

Randolph was arrested that night, and she faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days