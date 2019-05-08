Woman accused of intentional exposure to AIDS after incident at hospital

BATON ROUGE - A woman has been charged for spitting on medical staff and causing a disturbance at a local facility.

On Tuesday law enforcement was called to assistant hospital security in escorting a patient from the facility on Hennessy Boulevard. The patient was identified as Marissa Mays. Officials say Mays had been "violent" in the past.

According to the arrest report, while being escorted out Mays struggled and allegedly attempted to bite a staff member.

Mays was discharged and placed on a bus. Within approximately 10 minutes, security was called to assist with an unknown woman causing a disturbance in another part of the hospital.

The woman was identified as Mays. Authorities say May was causing a disturbance and vomiting. She was later sent back to the emergency room for further evaluation.

Authorities later discovered that Mays spit on medical staff the day before. While being interviewed, Mays allegedly admitted to being HIV positive.

Mays was charged with intentional exposure to AIDS, damage to property for punching a wall, and disturbing the peace.