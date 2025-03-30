85°
One person killed, 3 hurt after hit-and-run crash along Plank Road
BATON ROUGE — One person was killed and three were hurt in a hit-and-run crash along Plank Road early Sunday morning, according to officials.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the fatal crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on Plank Road near Brady Street. One person died at the scene.
No additional information about the crash has been released.
