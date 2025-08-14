Woman accused of being driver in Plank Road hit and run faces manslaughter charge

BATON ROUGE - Months after Taquencya Harris allegedly hit and killed 22-year-old LaDerica Stewart and injured three others, she is now facing a manslaughter charge.

Harris allegedly struck a group of four people, including Stewart, crossing Plank Road early on the morning of March 30. Baton Rouge police said Harris allegedly brought her car to a shop days later for repairs to the front end of the vehicle, saying she had struck a deer.

In an indictment hearing Thursday morning, Harris was hit with one charge of manslaughter, two counts of hit and run with serious injury and obstruction of justice.

No further court dates were immediately set.