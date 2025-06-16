75°
'Without a miracle, his time is short:' Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart hospitalized after cardiac arrest

3 hours 11 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, June 16 2025 Jun 16, 2025 June 16, 2025 9:09 AM June 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Donnie Swaggart

Pastor and televangelist Jimmy Swaggart was hospitalized Sunday after going into cardiac arrest and losing consciousness in his home. 

Swaggart's son Donnie detailed his condition in a special service Sunday evening. 

"Without a miracle, his time is short," Donnie Swaggart said. 

The family called for prayers and well-wishes during Jimmy Swaggart's recovery. 

Swaggart is a preacher and televangelist born in Ferriday, Louisiana. He founded the Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge and in 1971 began offering 30-minute religious telecasts over local radio channels and TV stations. 

In later years, Swaggart maintains his connection with Jimmy Swaggart Ministries and the Family Worship Center and remains the senior pastor there. 

