With stormy weekend weather, Baton Rouge's new mass vaccination site had a rocky start

BATON ROUGE – City, state and federal agencies teamed up to open a mass vaccination site in Baton Rouge this weekend.

Up to 3,000 Pfizer vaccines can be given out in the parking lot of Bon Carre on Florida Boulevard each day, though the turnout has been slow so far. Only a few hundred have rolled up their sleeves and gotten a shot this weekend.

“I think the weather has been a big distraction at this point. Sunday is our first sunny day so hopefully, it’ll be a big turnout,” said Marine Corps Major Michael Griner.

Maj. Griner said the rainy weekend made setting up the site difficult.

“We’ve had a lot of thunderstorms in East Baton Rouge, so in between thunderstorms and lightning strikes we’ve been able to get the site up,” said Maj. Griner.

The site will be open for two months, taking less than 30 minutes to go through the full process.

City leaders will also be joining community canvassing groups Monday night, walking from door to door in the Scotlandville area to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The site will operate Tuesdays through Sundays. On Mondays, teams with the National Guard will conduct mobile vaccine clinics in underserved areas, in a partnership between the state, FEMA and the city parish.

“My team is honored to be here. Covid has impacted all of us in some sort of way, so we want to do our part in getting East Baton Rouge citizens back to a sense of normalcy,” said Maj. Griner.