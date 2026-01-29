Winter storm death toll rises to 9 in Louisiana, LDH says

MANSFIELD — A ninth Louisiana resident died as a result of a recent winter storm that swept through much of the nation, the Louisiana Department of Health said.

According to the LDH, a 74-year-old man died of hypothermia after an extended power outage in DeSoto Parish.

The department previously reported eight other winter storm-related deaths across several northern Louisiana parishes.