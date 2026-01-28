53°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Department of Health reports eighth winter storm-related death
JONESBORO — A 65-year-old man died of hypothermia in northern Louisiana, marking the state's eighth winter storm-related death, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday.
LDH said the man died from hypothermia after an extended power outage in the winter storm that recently covered much of the country in ice and snow.
The department recently reported the death toll to be eight, but said Wednesday that the death of a 62-year-old man in Sabine Parish had mistakenly been reported as storm-related.
Trending News
WBRZ previously reported the deaths of three people in DeSoto Parish, two in Caddo Parish, one in Franklin Parish and another in Sabine Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Republican state representative, multiple democrats join race for District 5 Congressional seat
-
Councilman Cleve Dunn indicted on bribery, money laundering charges in connection to...
-
Audubon Zoo welcomes five new capybara pups
-
Tulane graduate, Sabine Parish native among six killed in Maine private jet...
-
Eleven EBR Parish Schools recognized as National Merit Award winners
Sports Video
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...