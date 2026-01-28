Louisiana Department of Health reports eighth winter storm-related death

JONESBORO — A 65-year-old man died of hypothermia in northern Louisiana, marking the state's eighth winter storm-related death, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday.

LDH said the man died from hypothermia after an extended power outage in the winter storm that recently covered much of the country in ice and snow.

The department recently reported the death toll to be eight, but said Wednesday that the death of a 62-year-old man in Sabine Parish had mistakenly been reported as storm-related.

WBRZ previously reported the deaths of three people in DeSoto Parish, two in Caddo Parish, one in Franklin Parish and another in Sabine Parish.