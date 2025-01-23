Winning Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge to expire today

BATON ROUGE - A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has gone unclaimed and is set to expire on Thursday.

The ticket was sold at a Racetrac on Burbank Drive in July and the winning numbers on it - 09-55-59-66-69 with Powerball 21 - are worth a $50,000 prize.

The ticket expires at 5 p.m.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”