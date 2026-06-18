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Winners of 2026 St. Jude Dream Home, other prizes drawn during noon, 4 p.m. WBRZ newscasts

2 hours 15 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2026 Jun 18, 2026 June 18, 2026 12:47 PM June 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Today's the day!

The winner of the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be selected on WBRZ during the 4 p.m. news.

WATCH THE DRAWINGS ON WBRZ+ HERE:

The winners of free groceries for a year valued at $2,500, a $10,000 shopping spree at Home Furniture Plus Bedding and a brand new 2026 Genesis G70, courtesy of All Star Automotive, were drawn throughout the news at noon. 

The Genesis was won by Constance Matthews from Baton Rouge.

The furniture shopping spree was won by Roland Alford from Port Allen.

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The free groceries were won by Alethea Thompson from Addis.

At 4 p.m., Channel 2 will also broadcast the selection of the fundraiser's last chance prize: free gas for a year, courtesy of the Dream Day Foundation. 

But the big moment comes during the second half of the 4 p.m. news, with the winner of a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,000 sq. ft. home on Oak Colony Drive, built by Alvarez Construction and valued at $500,000, being selected. 

Tune in to WBRZ to see who wins the prizes! 

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