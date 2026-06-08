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With nearly two weeks until drawing, tickets for 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are SOLD OUT

1 hour 52 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 6:54 AM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — As of Monday morning, WBRZ and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are sold out of raffle tickets for the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

The annual fundraiser raises money for St. Jude's treatment of childhood cancers.

This year, the fundraiser is giving away a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,000 sq. ft. home on Oak Colony Drive, built by Alvarez Construction and valued at $500,000, as well as a brand-new 2026 Genesis G70 provided by All Star Automotive Group. 

The giveaway drawing is on June 18 on WBRZ.

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