Winn-Dixie to leave Louisiana, refocus on Florida

Elvert Barnes / CC BY 2.0

BATON ROUGE - The Winn-Dixie announced that, in its goal to refocus on its market in Florida, that it will no longer operate in Louisiana and a few other states.

The last 13 remaining stores in the state will be sold to other companies. ALDI previously bought Winn-Dixie's parent company, Southeastern Grocers.

Southeastern Grocers, their parent company, announced Tuesday that they expect to close stories by year-end with banner transitions complete by early 2026. WBRZ previously reported that the two locations in Baton Rouge were acquired by Brookshire Grocery Co. and will be rebranded as Super 1 stores.