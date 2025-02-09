After buying out brand, Aldi plans to sell Winn-Dixie locations to private investors

After acquiring the Winn-Dixie banner back in March 2024, ALDI announced Friday that the store chain has been purchased by a group of private investors.

ALDI and Winn-Dixie leadership decided to sell the banner under the agreement that Winn-Dixie locations that have already been slated to be converted into ALDI locations will continue to do so, while other locations whose futures were uncertain will continue to operate under the Winn-Dixie ownership.

A total of 170 Winn-Dixie locations, including those in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana, were bought from the ALDI group.

Which locations will stay with which ownership wasn't immediately clear, but officials said they planned to notify employees about the decision first.