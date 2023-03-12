78°
Latest Weather Blog
Will Wade to become head coach at McNeese State one year after his termination from LSU
LAKE CHARLES - Controversial ex-LSU head coach Will Wade is returning to college coaching after being named the next men's basketball coach at McNeese State.
Director of McNeese Athletics, Heath Schroyer, made the announcement of Wade's hiring Sunday evening. He'll replace John Aiken, who was let go last Wednesday after two seasons as head coach at the university.
"I'm so excited to welcome Coach Wade, his wife Lauren and daughter Caroline to Southwest Louisiana and McNeese!" Schroyer said in a statement.
Trending News
After a five-year run at LSU, Wade was fired in March 2022 amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Third annual Holi Festival celebrates unity in Baton Rouge
-
Small town raises thousands of dollars for 91-year-old who lost everything in...
-
2 Make a Difference: American Heart Association & Go Red for Women...
-
Series of roundabouts in Gonzales could cost $29M
-
Glen Oaks area hopes to establish crime prevention district; unknown how much...
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss