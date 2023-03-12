78°
Will Wade to become head coach at McNeese State one year after his termination from LSU

LAKE CHARLES - Controversial ex-LSU head coach Will Wade is returning to college coaching after being named the next men's basketball coach at McNeese State.

Director of McNeese Athletics, Heath Schroyer, made the announcement of Wade's hiring Sunday evening. He'll replace John Aiken, who was let go last Wednesday after two seasons as head coach at the university.

"I'm so excited to welcome Coach Wade, his wife Lauren and daughter Caroline to Southwest Louisiana and McNeese!" Schroyer said in a statement.

After a five-year run at LSU, Wade was fired in March 2022 amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations.

