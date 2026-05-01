Will postponed US Representative race impact early voter turnout? - Officials explain

BATON ROUGE - Just two days before early voting begins for the May 16th election, Gov. Jeff Landry postponed the primary for the U.S. Representative race. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled a second majority-black district in Louisiana's congressional map unconstitutional.

East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn says he's anticipating a decent, if not heavy, early voter turnout for this election.

"The election continues. We still have the senate race on the ballot, constitutional amendments, we have a city court race for parts of Baton Rouge, and also a fire district election in parts of the parish, and some other propositions as well," he said.

Raborn says they have received more than 4,000 absentee ballots that were mailed weeks ago, but the votes for the suspended race will not be counted.

When you are casting your vote at the polls, you will still see the U.S. House race on your ballot.

"The ballots have been prepared for quite some time now, and so it's too late to change that at this stage of the election," Raborn said.

Raborn encourages voters to review their sample ballot prior to going out to vote.

"Regardless of the election, confirm your party affiliation now before you arrive at the polling place," he said.

Resident Mercedes Rankins says she doesn't typically vote, but she says she plans to exercise her right this election.

"I feel like it's extremely important for us to go ahead and vote and put our voices in because I think if you don't then there's no chance if you don't vote," she said.

Early voting begins Saturday through May 9, excluding Sunday; polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.