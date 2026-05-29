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TPSO: 'Poopetrator' accused in septic tank thefts taken into custody after attempted citizen's arrest

2 hours 18 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 6:40 PM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Gilbert Bruce Starkey Jr.

HAMMOND - After two people attempted a citizen's arrest on a man accused of stealing septic tank parts, Tangipahoa deputies said all three of them were arrested.

In March, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it was searching for Gilbert Bruce Starkey Jr., 41, who was wanted on two counts of felony theft after allegedly stealing parts from septic tanks. Officials said they saw similar items on social media that Starkey was attempting to sell.

On Friday, they announced that they had Starkey Jr., dubbed by deputies as "the poopetrator," in custody. Officials said they responded to a disturbance call at Starkey's home, where two people claimed to be attempting a "citizen's arrest" of Starkey.

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Those two people were arrested for outstanding warrants alongside Starkey.

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