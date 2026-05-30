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Livingston deputies: Officials working vehicle hit by train on Milton Road
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they are working a train versus a vehicle on Milton Road at Burgess Avenue.
Officials said first responders are on scene and railroad officials were notified.
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No information was immediately available regarding injuries.
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