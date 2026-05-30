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Man arrested for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer after Friday pursuit

2 hours 57 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, May 30 2026 May 30, 2026 May 30, 2026 3:26 PM May 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer following a pursuit that ended at a Port Allen Red Roof Inn, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Charles Mangrum was arrested for the aforementioned charge as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

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WBRZ reported Friday that Mangrum allegedly shot at officers in Slidell and the pursuit resulted from a U.S. Marshals operation. He was also wanted for parole violations on sex offenses.

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