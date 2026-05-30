Man arrested for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer after Friday pursuit

PORT ALLEN - A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer following a pursuit that ended at a Port Allen Red Roof Inn, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Charles Mangrum was arrested for the aforementioned charge as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

WBRZ reported Friday that Mangrum allegedly shot at officers in Slidell and the pursuit resulted from a U.S. Marshals operation. He was also wanted for parole violations on sex offenses.