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Man remains at large after leading Louisiana State Police on a pursuit along I-10
Baton Rouge — A man remains at large after leading troopers with the Louisiana State Police on a pursuit along I-10 on Friday afternoon.
According to state police, around 4 p.m., troopers attempted to stop a GMC Sierra on I-10 westbound in East Baton Rouge Parish for reckless operation when the driver, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Rogers of Baton Rouge, failed to stop, leading to a pursuit.
Troopers said that during the chase, Rogers reached speeds over 100 mph before crashing into multiple vehicles near the College Drive exit and fleeing the scene on foot. Rogers currently remains at large.
A 12-year-old passenger in Rogers' vehicle was later released to a parent.
No injuries were reported.
Arrest warrants are currently being sought for Rogers. The investigation remains ongoing.
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